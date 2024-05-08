Rays starter Ryan Pepiot likely heading to IL after getting hit on left calf by a 107.5 mph liner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot is expected to go on the injured list, days after departing his start after getting hit on his left calf by a 107.5 mph line drive hit by the New York Mets’ Starling Marte. Rays manager Kevin Cash, after Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, said the team will probably have more of an announcement Wednesday. Before Tuesday’s game, Cash said Pepiot was going to get an additional CT scan after arriving at the ballpark sorer than anticipated. Cash said the scan showed no broken bones.

