Rays slugger Brandon Lowe shut down 2 to 3 weeks by back injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe won’t participate in baseball activities for two to three weeks because of another back injury. Lowe went on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back issue on Monday and is hitting .199 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games. He struck out 63 times in 176 at-bats. Lowe was limited to 65 games last season by injuries, including a stress reaction in his lower back. He hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs in 2021 but went deep just eight times and had 25 RBIs last year, Manager Kevin Cash said the current injury is different from the back problem last season.

