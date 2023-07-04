Rays slugger Brandon Lowe reinstated from IL after missing 26 games with back injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 26 games with a herniated disk. Lowe was hitting .205 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games before being sidelined by his latest back injury. The second baseman was limited to 65 games last season by injuries, including a stress reaction in his lower back. He hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs in 2021 but went deep just eight times and had 25 RBIs last year.

