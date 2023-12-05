Rays sign RHP Chris Devenski to 1-year deal with 2025 club option

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays signed reliever Chris Devenski to a one-year contract with a club option for 2025. The 33-year-old spilt the 2023 season between the Los Angeles Angels and the Rays, going 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA over 38 games. He was released by the Angels on Aug. 29 and signed the same day with Tampa Bay. The right-hander went 3-2 and had a 2.08 ERA over 8 2/3 innings in nine outings for the Rays during the final month of the regular season. Tampa Bay is his fifth team over his eight big league seasons.

