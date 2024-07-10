Ray’s shortstop Wander Franco formally charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was formally charged by prosecutors in the Dominican Republic with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. The prosecutors decided to press charges four days after the initial deadline expired on July 5, six months after a judge ordered that Franco be investigated in connection with sexual and psychological abuse of the minor. The attorney general’s office spokesperson Nairobi Viloria confirmed to The Associated Press that the prosecutors presented before a judge the final and formal accusation, but she declined to provide further details.

