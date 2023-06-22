Rays shortstop Wander Franco benched for the way he has handled frustration this season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco has been benched and will not play in Thursday and Friday’s games at least by Rays manager Kevin Cash for the way he has handled frustrating situations this year. Cash said there’s been probably multiple times that the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate. Cash declined to give specifics about the incidents, but the 22-year old has not run out grounders at times this season and has some baserunning lapses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.