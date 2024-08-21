Rays’ Shane Baz, Rob Brantly team up for triumphant comebacks as Tampa Bay beats A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — On one side of the winning Tampa Bay clubhouse, pitcher Shane Baz celebrated his first win in more than two years after a long journey back from Tommy John surgery. Across the way stood his equally joyful catcher, Rob Brantly, holding 8-month-old son, Bennett. Brantly’s family had made the road trip Tuesday for this very special occasion — he had gone even longer since his last appearance in the majors during May 2022, and Brantly had finally returned to the big leagues at age 35.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.