Rays reinstate All-Stars McClanahan, Díaz for the opener of a series against the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bays activated a pair of All-Stars for a series opener against Texas, getting left-hander Shane McClanahan and first baseman Yandy Díaz back for the matchup of division leaders. McClanahan, a two-time All-Star, had been on the 15-day injured list since June 30 with mid-back tightness. He was set to start against the Rangers. Díaz homered in the AL’s 3-2 loss to the NL last Tuesday, then went on the paternity list for the birth of his first child, a son. He missed a three-game series at Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.