Rays recall MLB’s No. 2 prospect, Junior Caminero, from minors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled infielder Junior Caminero, the No. 2-rated prospect in Major League Baseball, from Triple-A Durham. Caminero hit .276 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs in 53 games for Durham. The 21-year-old has been sidelined twice this season with quadriceps injuries. Caminero played in seven games with the Rays last year.

