Rays put 2B Brandon Lowe on 10-day IL with oblique injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have put oft-injued second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and recalled infielder-outfielder Niko Goodrum from Triple-A Durham. Lowe was hurt on Tuesday swinging a bat in preparation to enter as a pinch hitter. Injuries limited Lowe to 68 games in 2022 and 109 last year. He hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs during the 2021 season. Ahmed Rosario and Curtis Mead will get most of the playing time at second base with Lowe’s absence.

