Rays place struggling closer Pete Fairbanks on injured list with nerve-related issues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list with nerve-related issues. Fairbanks has experienced numbness in his fingers at times over the past few years, and the problem flared up again on Saturday and Sunday. Fairbanks has had tests on his shoulder and arm, with additional testing to be done. He has struggled this season, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in eight games. The right-hander has allowed eight runs — seven earned — over seven innings. Reliever Kevin Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Durham.

