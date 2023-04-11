Rays place RHP Eflin on injured list with back tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list after the right-hander reported lower back tightness. Eflin had been scheduled to make his third start on Wednesday night against Boston. Instead, 22-year-old righty Taj Bradley will make his major league debut. The 29-year-old Eflin signed a $40 million, three-year contract in the offseason, the largest free-agent deal in franchise history. Eflin is the second member of Tampa Bay’s rotation to go on the IL. Righty Tyler Glasnow has been out with a left oblique strain. He threw 15 pitches on Tuesday, his first pitches off a mound since late February.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.