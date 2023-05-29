Rays place closer Fairbanks on 15-day IL because of left hip inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The major league-best Tampa Bay Rays have placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his left hip. Manager Kevin Cash says Fairbanks texted that he was feeling better than he did when he left the ballpark on Sunday, though he was still sore. He is scheduled for more tests on Tuesday. Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen during the Rays’ wild 11-10 win over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers at home. But he left for the dugout after his hip locked up. Fairbanks has five saves in six chances and a 1.54 ERA in 13 appearances. He spent time on the 15-day IL earlier this month because of right forearm inflammation. The Rays recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.