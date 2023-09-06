Rays’ pitcher Shane McClanahan frustrated but determined after second Tommy John surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is frustrated but determined following his second Tommy John surgery. McClanahan met with the media for the first time before the Rays’ game Wednesday night against Boston since undergoing the procedure on Aug. 21. The left-hander is not expected back until 2025. McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened while he was warming up. McClanahan missed his first first season at the University of South Florida after having Tommy John surgery in 2016.

