Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot hospitalized with knee infection

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot was hospitalized for a knee infection and will miss his scheduled start at Toronto on Tuesday. Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Friday, and right-hander Tyler Zuber was recalled from Triple-A Durham and in position to make his first big league appearance in three years. Pepiot was admitted to Columbia University Medical Center for treatment of his right knee. A 26-year-old right-hander, Pepiot is 6-5 with a 3.92 ERA in 17 starts. He was acquired from the Dodgers as part of the trade that sent Tyler Glasnow to Los Angeles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.