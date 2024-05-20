Rays opening-day starter Zach Eflin placed on IL with lower back inflammation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed opening-day starter Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation. Eflin has struggled this year after a strong first season with Tampa Bay in 2023, going 3-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 10 starts. The right-hander was 16-8 last year after signing a $40 million, three-year contract which was the largest free-agent deal in Rays’ history. Oft-injured Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after being sidelined by a right oblique strain. This is the third consecutive year that Lowe has been impacted by injuries after hitting 39 homers and driving in 99 runs in 2021.

