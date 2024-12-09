Rays’ opener moved back a day, giving more time to prepare temporary Steinbrenner Field home

DALLAS (AP) — The Rays’ opener against the Colorado Rockies has been pushed back a day until March 28 to give Tampa Bay an extra day to adapt the New York Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field. Tampa Bay is playing home games at the Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa, Florida, this year because of damage to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg by Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9. The Yankees’ last spring training home game is against the New York Mets on March 24.

