Rays new acquisition RHP Chase Anderson earns first MLB save

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds in a minor league deal for cash. The 35-year-old Anderson went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts this season for Triple-A Louisville. Anderson last pitched in majors last season, going 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine appearances, including seven starts for the Reds. Over parts of nine big leagues seasons, he is 58-50 and has a 4.25 ERA in 199 appearances. His best season came in 2017 with Milwaukee, posting a 12-4 record. Anderson went three scoreless inning in relief of the major’s first six-game winner, Shane McClanahan, to get his first major league save in the Rays 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

