Rays minor league pitcher suspended for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Israel Mateo was suspended for 55 games under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. The 21-year-old right-hander is on the roster of the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. He was 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA over 10 appearances for the FCL Rays last year, striking out 16 and walking eight in 12 2/3 innings. Five players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year. There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.