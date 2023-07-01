Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

By The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan leaves the field with trainer Joe Benge after betting hurt during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, June 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays, a day after the 26-year-old left-hander came out of his second straight start due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan, 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA, left a June 22 outing against Kansas City after 3 2/3 innings and Friday’s start against Seattle after three innings. His IL stint will run through the All-Star break. McClanahan leads the major leagues in wins is second in the AL in ERA and has a 1.17 WHIP and 101 strikeouts over 17 starts.

