Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays, a day after the 26-year-old left-hander came out of his second straight start due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan, 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA, left a June 22 outing against Kansas City after 3 2/3 innings and Friday’s start against Seattle after three innings. His IL stint will run through the All-Star break. McClanahan leads the major leagues in wins is second in the AL in ERA and has a 1.17 WHIP and 101 strikeouts over 17 starts.

