Rays manager Kevin Cash tries to end speculation he’ll replace Terry Francona as Cleveland manager

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is trying to end speculation he might replace his friend Terry Francona as Cleveland Guardians manager. Cash said says he’s looking forward to next season with the Rays. Francona stepped down as Cleveland manager after the regular season. He’s been slowed by major health issues in recent years. Cash played for Francona with the Boston Red Sox and was a member of his coaching staff in Cleveland before becoming Tampa Bay’s manager in 2015. The injury-depleted Rays won 99 games this season to earn an AL Wild Card, but were swept by the Texas Rangers in the opening round last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.