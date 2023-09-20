Rays making plans that don’t include shortstop Wander Franco on the postseason roster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are making their postseason plans without shortstop Wander Franco on the roster. Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball last month while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star for an alleged relationship with a minor. When asked before Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels if the team has to plan for the playoffs without Franco being available, Rays manager Kevin Cash said “yeah.” Franco last played in a game on Aug. 12.

