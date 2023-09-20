Rays making plans that don’t include shortstop Wander Franco on the postseason roster

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash meets with the media before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Wander Franco, shortstop for the Rays, has been placed on administrative leave "until further notice" as the league continues its investigation into allegations against him. Franco, 22, has been on the restricted list since Aug. 14, when posts on social media about inappropriate relationships with underage people prompted the league to begin an investigation. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are making their postseason plans without shortstop Wander Franco on the roster. Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball last month while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star for an alleged relationship with a minor. When asked before Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels if the team has to plan for the playoffs without Franco being available, Rays manager Kevin Cash said “yeah.” Franco last played in a game on Aug. 12.

