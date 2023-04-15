Rays LHP Springs expected to go on IL, manager Cash says

TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs is expected to land on the injured list after leaving Thursday’s start against Boston because of ulnar nerve inflammation. Speaking after the Rays lost at Toronto Friday, manager Kevin Cash said he expects Springs to be sidelined for some time. Springs left two pitches into the fourth inning Thursday, departing after throwing a 79.8 mph changeup and a 83.5 mph slider to Justin Turner, then looking at his hand and elbow.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.