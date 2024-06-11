Rays LF Arozarena scratched due to right hamstring tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena has been scratched for the team’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of right hamstring tightness. Arozarena was replaced by Jonny DeLuca. The 29-year-old Arozarena, an AL All-Star last year, is hitting .175 with eight homers and 20 RBIs this season. It’s the lowest average among MLB qualified batters.

