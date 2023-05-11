Rays’ Glasnow cleared to resume minor league rehab outings

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Tyler Glasnow has been cleared to make his next minor league injury rehabilitation appearance in his return from an oblique injury, a day after a start was cut short by left side tightness. Glasnow was hurt while throwing batting practice at spring training on Feb. 27. He threw 46 pitches for Triple-A Durham at Norfolk last Friday. He was to have thrown about four innings or 60 pitches on Wednesday night at Charlotte but left after one scoreless inning and 11 pitches. Rays manager Kevin Cash says Glasnow was checked by a doctor and cleared to pitch.

