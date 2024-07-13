Rays’ Franco used his mother to pay the mother of a minor he is accused of abusing, documents say

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco used his mother to give money to the mother of a minor who he was accused abusing in an effort to hide the funds, according to documents prosecutors presented to a judge this week and viewed by The Associated Press. Franco has been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic. Prosecutors filed multiple charges against Franco six months after a judge ordered that he be investigated in connection with sexual and psychological abuse of the girl.

