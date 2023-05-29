Rays’ Franco breaks up no-hit bid bid by Cubs’ Stroman with single in 7th

CHICAGO (AP) — Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays broke up Marcus Stroman’s no-hit bid for the Chicago Cubs with a single leading off the seventh inning. Franco ended the bid with a clean single to left to start the seventh. The only runner to reach base prior to that was when Luke Raley was hit by a pitch leading off the third. Stroman, coming off wins over the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, had six strikeouts through six innings. There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine in 2021 and four last year.

