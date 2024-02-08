Rays extend contracts of manager Kevin Cash, president of baseball operations Erik Neander

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have extended the contracts of manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander. The team did not specify the length of the agreements. Cash, 46, has led the Rays to the playoffs each of the past five seasons and reached the World Series in 2020 before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cash was entering the final guaranteed season of his previous agreement, which included a 2025 club option.

