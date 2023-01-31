Rays’ Díaz gets $24 million, 3-year deal, avoids arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Díaz agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract on that avoided a salary arbitration hearing. Díaz’s agreement could be worth $36 million over four seasons. The 31-year old will receive $6 million this season, $8 million in 2024 and $10 million for 2025. The 2026 club is $12 million with no buyout. There is a $1 million assignment bonus that would be payable by receiving team. Díaz has spent parts of six seasons in the majors with Cleveland and Tampa Bay, and has a career average of .278 with 39 home runs and 198 RBIs

