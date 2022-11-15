Rays designate left-hander Ryan Yarbrough for assignment

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni warms up during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has been designated for assignment in a series of moves by the Tampa Bay Rays. Yarbrough went 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games, including nine starts, in 2022. His production has decreased since going a combined 27-12 over his first two seasons in 2018-19. He went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games over five years with the Rays. Reliever JT Chargois and minor league infielder Xavier Edwards were dealt to the Miami Marlins for minor league right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez. Minor league infielder Brett Wisely was sent to the San Francisco Giants for minor league outfielder Tristan Peters.

