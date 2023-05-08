Rays’ Cleavinger could miss season because of knee injury

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, left, upends Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger during a run down between home plate and third base during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Nesius]

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have put left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list with what manager Kevin Cash says appears to be a right ACL injury. Cleavinger could miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee during a rundown in Sunday’s victory over the New York Yankees. Cleavinger is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 appearances for the Rays. They have baseball’s best record. Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

