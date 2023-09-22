Rays calling up 20-year old infield prospect Junior Caminero

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays are calling up 20-year-old minor league prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A Montgomery. Montgomery announced the news on social media, saying: “Congratulations to Junior Caminero for being called up to THE SHOW!” Caminero spent time with both Montgomery and Class-A Bowling Green this season, combining to hit .324 with 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 117 games.

