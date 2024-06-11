Rays’ Arozarena grounds out as pinch hitter after he was scratched with right hamstring tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena grounded out as a pinch hitter against the Chicago Cubs after he was scratched because of right hamstring tightness. Batting for Taylor Walls with runners on first and second in the seventh inning, Arozarena bounced to second baseman Nico Hoerner. Arozarena was replaced in the starting lineup by Jonny DeLuca. He did not stay in game defensively after his at-bat.

