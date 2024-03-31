Rays’ Arozarena celebrates home run, signs autographs for fans in dugout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena’s entertaining celebration of his first home run of the season didn’t end with his signature crossed arms pose after crossing home plate. The All-Star outfielder and fan favorite returned to the dugout and obiliged a couple of fans by signing autographs after they managed to slip a ball and cap to him after his solo shot gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Rays went on to win 5-1, with Arozarena scoring three runs and finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.