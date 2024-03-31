Rays’ Arozarena celebrates home run, signs autographs for fans in dugout

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates his solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Nesius]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena’s entertaining celebration of his first home run of the season didn’t end with his signature crossed arms pose after crossing home plate. The All-Star outfielder and fan favorite returned to the dugout and obiliged a couple of fans by signing autographs after they managed to slip a ball and cap to him after his solo shot gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Rays went on to win 5-1, with Arozarena scoring three runs and finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.

