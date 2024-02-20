Rays and infielder Amed Rosario agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

The Tampa Bay Rays and veteran infielder Amed Rosario have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract. Rosario can make an additional $500,000 in incentives. The 28-year-old can play shortstop, second base and in the outfield. He spent last season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .263 with six homers and 58 RBIs in 142 games. Rosario adds to Tampa Bay’s infield depth behind shortstop José Caballero and second baseman Brandon Lowe. The Rays acquired Caballero in a January trade with Seattle.

