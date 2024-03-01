Rays’ Amed Rosario would increase earnings to $2 million with 620 plate appearances

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Amed Rosario would increase his earnings with the Tampa Bay Rays to $2 million if he has at least 620 plate appearances this season. Rosario agreed Feb. 20 to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million. The 28-year-old would earn $100,000 each for 500 plate appearances and each additional 30 through 620. He spent last season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .263 with six homers and 58 RBIs in 142 games. He played 104 games at shortstop and 36 games at second, In 2022, he also saw time in the outfield.

