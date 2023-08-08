Rays All-Star pitcher McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan’s season may be over due to an injured left arm. Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that it’s “highly unlikely” McClanahan will pitch again this season. Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration. McClanahan is scheduled to undergo further medical examination. McClanahan has an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts. He left a start last week against the Yankees in New York because of tightness in his left forearm.

