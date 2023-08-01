Rays acquire RHPs Adrian Sampson, Manuel Rodríguez from Cubs, add C Alex Jackson from Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handers Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodríguez in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, then later dealt a minor league pitching prospect to Milwaukee in exchange for catcher Alex Jackson. The move to add Sampson and Rodriguez to the organization improves Tampa Bay’s pitching depth as it tries to chase down AL East-leading Baltimore. Sampson is 11-19 with a 4.43 ERA in 72 major league appearances, including 44 starts. Rodríguez is 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA and five saves in 34 big league games. The Rays also sent minor league pitcher Evan McKendry to the Brewers for Jackson, who has hit .141 over 163 major league at-bats with Atlanta, Miami and Milwaukee. Tampa Bay traded right-hander Luis Patiño to the White Sox for cash.

