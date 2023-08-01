Rays acquire minor league pitchers Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodríguez in a trade with the Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired minor league right-handers Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodríguez in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The move improves Tampa Bay’s pitching depth as it tries to chase down AL East-leading Baltimore. Sampson is 11-19 with a 4.43 ERA in 72 major league appearances, including 44 starts. Rodríguez is 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA and five saves in 34 big league games. The Rays acquired Sampson, Rodríguez and international signing bonus pool space from the Cubs for minor league right-hander Josh Roberson. The 27-year-old Roberson went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 31 appearances for Triple-A Durham this year.

