Rays ace Shane McClanahan, outfielder Manuel Margot to have surgeries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tampa Bay ace left-hander Shane McClanahan is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Monday, and Rays outfielder Manuel Margot will undergo a procedure to remove bone chips from his right elbow. The 26-year-old McClanahan went on the 60-day injured list with tightness in his pitching forearm and last pitched Aug. 2 at the New York Yankees. He was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 21 starts. Margot will have surgery Wednesday and is set to miss up to a month. Team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton will perform the surgery after Margot recently received an injection.

