Rays ace Shane McClanahan out for the season due to left arm injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is done for the season due to a left arm injury. The Rays moved the left-handed ace from the 15- to 60- day injured list before their game against the Cleveland Guardians. McClanahan is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. Options under consideration include Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2016 collegiate season at the University of South Florida following Tommy John surgery. McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened up.

