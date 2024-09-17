Rays ace McClanahan to face hitters for the first time since elbow surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is set to face hitters for the first time next week since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the left-hander will take the mound on Sept, 26. Cash expects McClanahan will be ready for the 2025 season. McClanahan left an Aug. 2, 2023 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened while he was warming up. He underwent surgery last Aug. 21. McClanahan was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA at the time of injury, but he went 0-1 over his six starts before being sidelined.

