Rays 3B Amed Rosario exits after getting hit in the head with 99 mph from Pirates Jared Jones

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Amed Rosario left in the first inning against Pittsburgh after being hit in the head with a 99 mph fastball from Pirates rookie Jared Jones. Jones’ third pitch to the right-handed Rosario went up and in, striking Rosario’s helmet. Rosario crouched over for several moments at scorching PNC Park before being helped off the field by members of the Tampa Bay training staff. Jose Caballero slid over from second base to third to fill in for Rosario.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.