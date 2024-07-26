Rays 1B Yandy Díaz reinstated from restricted list after missing seven games for personal reasons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated first baseman Yandy Díaz from the restricted list after the defending AL batting champion missed seven games because of personal family reasons. Díaz, who had not played since the All-Star break, was back in his customary leadoff spot Friday night when the Rays opened a three-game weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds. The 32-year-old was batting .273 with eight homers and 46 RBIs. He was a first time All-Star in 2023, when he hit an AL-best .330 with 22 homers and 78 RBIs. Díaz was placed on the restricted list on July 20 during a four-game road series against the New York Yankees. He also missed three games at Toronto.

