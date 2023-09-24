Rays 1B Yandy Díaz leaves game with right hamstring tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left in the third inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness. Díaz, second in the AL with .328 batting average, appeared hurt while running out a first-inning infield single but stayed in the game. He was pulled after gingerly running to first when he flied out in the third. The playoff-bound Rays have been impacted by injuries. Second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Luke Raley and reliever Jason Adam all went on the injured list. Center fielder Jose Siri missed his 12th consecutive game with a fractured hand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.