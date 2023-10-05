Rays’ 13-0 start a memory after losing 2 straight to Rangers for quick postseason exit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays looked like the team to beat when they started the season 13-0 while outscoring opponents 101-30. Two days into the postseason, the Rays quickly were dispatched for the third straight year. Texas advanced to an AL Division Series by beating the Rays 7-1 for a two-game sweep. The potent offense that spearheaded Tampa Bay to first place from opening day through mid-July faded down the stretch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.