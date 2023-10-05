Rays’ 13-0 start a memory after losing 2 straight to Rangers for quick postseason exit

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Curtis Mead heads back to the dugout after he struck out looking to end the game as the Texas Rangers beat the Rays 7-1 during Game 2 in an AL wild-card baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays looked like the team to beat when they started the season 13-0 while outscoring opponents 101-30. Two days into the postseason, the Rays quickly were dispatched for the third straight year. Texas advanced to an AL Division Series by beating the Rays 7-1 for a two-game sweep. The potent offense that spearheaded Tampa Bay to first place from opening day through mid-July faded down the stretch.

