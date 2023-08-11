Rayo wins 2-0 at Almeria to kick off Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rayo Vallecano forward Randy Nteka has scored one goal and helped produce another in a 2-0 win at Almeria to kick off the new Spanish league season. Rayo took control of the league’s inaugural match thanks to two early penalties. Midfielder Isi Palazón converted a 20th-minute penalty after Almeria defender Edgar González fouled Nteka in the area while disputing a ball. Nteka fired a second spot kick into the corner of the net eight minutes later after Almeria’s Sergio Akieme used his arm to block a cross by Nteka.

