Rayo Vallecano beats Osasuna with three great goals

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano has scored three spectacular goals on its way to a comfortable win over Osasuna in La Liga. Raúl García de Haro put Osasuna ahead with a wonderful volley in the first half but Abdul Mumin, Andrei Ratiu and Unai López all lashed home fierce shots in the second period on Monday. Colombian star James Rodríguez made a late debut for Rayo, which has moved into sixth place.

