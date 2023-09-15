Rayo Vallecano beats Alaves 2-0 after back-to-back losses in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano has recovered from back-to-back losses in the Spanish league to beat Alaves 2-0 at home. Isi Palazón converted a penalty Friday two minutes before halftime and summer signing Jorge de Frutos sealed the win with a goal off a counterattack in the 82nd. Rayo is coached by Francisco Rodríguez after Andoni Iraola left to take over Bournemouth in the off-season. Rayo started the season with two wins before it was routed 7-0 at home by Atletico Madrid and then lost 1-0 at Real Betis.

