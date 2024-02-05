Rayo falls to fifth consecutive loss against Sevilla in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has won for the first time this year against struggling Rayo Vallecano by 2-1 in the Spanish league. Issac Romero and Youssef En-Nesyri combined for both of Sevilla’s goals. En-Nesyri scored twice in the first half. It was the fifth defeat in a row for Rayo and leaves it in 13th place. Sevilla rises two places to 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

